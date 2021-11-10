SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM)— The Springfield Fire Department responded to a house fire on Montclair St. Wednesday night.
The Springfield Fire Department told Western Mass News that no injuries were reported. Four people were displaced as a result of the fire and will be assisted by the Red Cross. An estimated $80 thousand worth of damage was caused by the fire.
The Springfield Arson and Bomb Squad will assist in the investigation.
