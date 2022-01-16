WARE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) – Western Mass News is on scene of a house fire on Third Avenue in Ware.
Our crews arrived on Third Avenue just before 11 a.m. Sunday morning and saw several fire officials from the Ware, Warren, and Palmer working to put out a single-story house fire.
It appears that the fire has since been contained.
Third Avenue has been closed off while crews continue to work on scene.
We have reached out to the Ware Fire Department for an official statement which will be released some time Sunday afternoon.
Stick with Western Mass News as we continue to follow this story's latest developments.
