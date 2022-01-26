SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) – Crews are responding to calls of a house fire on Westford Avenue in Springfield.
Our Western Mass News crews arrived on scene shortly before 10 p.m. Wednesday and saw flames coming out of the roof of the house.
According to Springfield fire officials, all companies are operating to contain the fire that broke out around 9:40 Wednesday night.
Westford Avenue is currently closed as crews work to battle the flames.
There has been no word on any displacements or injuries at this time.
Stick with Western Mass News on air and online as we work to get you the latest developments.
