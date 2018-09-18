Springfield hydrocarbon leak 091818

Image: Springfield FD

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Springfield firefighters were on-scene of a hydrocarbon leak Tuesday night.

The Springfield Fire Department tweeted that the incident occurred at the gas station on 1311 East Columbus Avenue. 

Crews worked to clean up the approximately 10 gallons that spilled.

No word if anyone was hurt. 

Stay with us on-air and online for the latest.

Copyright 2018 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved. 

Tags

Digital Content Manager

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.