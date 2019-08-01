Crews respond to medical emergency at the Kennedy compound in Massachusetts

Emergency crews were responding to a medical emergency at the Kennedy compound in Massachusetts.
Hyannis Fire Lt. David Webb told CNN that an individual was taken to the Cape Cod Hospital on Thursday after a call for assistance was made at 28 Marchant Avenue.
It's unclear why the emergency call was made.
The six-acre waterfront property in Hyannis Port on Cape Cod is home to several members of the Kennedy family.
The compound captured the nation's attention during the presidency of John F. Kennedy in the 1960s.
The presidential helicopter, Marine One, landed there countless times and high-profile politicians visited the property.
This is a developing story - more to come
