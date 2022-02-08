SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) – Emergency crews responded to a motor vehicle accident on East Columbus Avenue on Tuesday afternoon.
Springfield Fire officials told Western Mass News that an extraction was necessary due to damage sustained to the vehicle.
One person was taken to a local hospital with minor injuries.
The cause of the accident is unknown to us at this time.
Western Mass News will continue to provide more details as they become available to us.
