HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Emergency crews are on-scene of a partial wall collapse in Holyoke.
Holyoke Police Lt. James Albert said that the incident is taking place near the area of North Canal and Appleton Streets.
Albert noted that the building is vacant and that the damage is believed to be wind-related.
Motorists are being advised to avoid the area as North Canal Street is closed in the area.
Western Mass News will continue to follow this story and will have more information as it becomes available.
