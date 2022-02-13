PITTSFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) – The Pittsfield Fire Department responded to reports of a house fire on Hawthorne Avenue early Saturday morning.
Police said that they responded to a call around 2:30 a.m. Saturday and arrived to a fast-moving, growing fire inside the residence’s enclosed front porch.
The crew was able to extinguish the flames, limiting damage to the front porch area.
No injuries were reported.
The cause of the fire is under investigation by Pittsfield’s Fire Investigation Unit.
