AGAWAM, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Authorities are investigating after responding to a report of a fire at a residence on Beekman Drive.
When our Western Mass News crew arrived on scene, we saw firefighters going in and out of a home in the area of 48 Beekman Drive.
A total of three fire trucks, as well as an ambulance, were seen in front of the residence.
Police were also on scene directing traffic as crews continued to investigate.
Officials have not stated if any injuries were reported.
We have reached out to Agawam Fire officials, but they declined our request for further comment.
Beekman Drive was closed for a period of time, but has since reopened.
This story is developing and we will provide you with the latest update as soon as more information becomes available.
