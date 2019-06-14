WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Fire broke out at a McDonald's in West Springfield on Memorial Ave.
Firefighters were reported to the scene around 7 a.m. on early Friday morning.
It has now been reported that the fire has been put out at 7:45 a.m.
The fire was caused by the greased in the deep fryer. There is no word on the damage that was caused.
It has been reported the McDonald's will stay closed due to the fire.
Western Mass News is continuing to follow this story and we’ll have further information as more details come into newsroom.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.