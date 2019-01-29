SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Emergency crews were called to a reported suspicious package Tuesday morning in Springfield.
Dennis Leger, aide to Springfield's fire commissioner, said the package was reported to be in area of 1550 Main Street in downtown Springfield.
Leger added that crews arrived on-scene and determined that nothing suspicious was found. He classified the call as a "good intent call."
No other information is immediately available.
