SOUTH HADLEY, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- South Hadley firefighters dealt with a potentially dangerous gas leak on Main Street on Monday.
It started when patrons in Talk of the Town restaurant smelled gas and called the fire department.
The entire building had to be evacuated.
Columbia Gas and the South Hadley Fire Department responded and ran tests.
Officials have since given the all-clear and everyone has returned safely inside.
