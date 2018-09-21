We're following breaking news out of Montague where emergency crews are on-scene of a structure fire.
According to fire officials, crews responded to the area of 43 Highland Avenue.
Firefighters from Gill have also responded for mutual aid.
There's no word yet if anyone was hurt.
Stay with Western Mass News on-air and online for the latest information on this story.
