BONDSVILLE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) – Fire officials are investigating after battling a structure fire and explosion took place early Saturday morning.
Bondsville Fire responded to a call of a structure fire at 3184 High Street just before 5:30 Saturday morning.
An initial crew of four arrived at the scene to find heavy amounts of fire coming from the outside of the building.
This crew managed to contain the fire with a rapid attack that kept the flames from spreading beyond the exterior wall.
No injuries have been reported.
The cause of the fire is unknown and under investigation at this time.
