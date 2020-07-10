SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Emergency crews are responding to 91 Alderman Street for a three-alarm fire.
There is no word at this time on the condition of the fire or if anyone is injured.
Springfield Fire Department's spokesperson Drew Garrett told Western Mass News that officials are currently on route towards the fire.
Western Mass News crew is on the way to the active scene.
Western Mass News is continuing to follow this story, and we’ll have further information as more details come into the newsroom.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.