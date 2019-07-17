HATFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Emergency crews are responding to the area of Elm street in Hatfield for a two-alarm fire at a recycling facility.
Hadley Fire and Northampton Police were also called to assist.
The Hadley Fire Department told us they were called shortly before 7 a.m. Wednesday and were the second alarm.
Hatfield Police said that Elm Street in Hatfield is closed to through traffic between Elm Street and Dwight Street, but local traffic will be able to access homes and businesses.
Western Mass News will continue to follow this story and will have more as it becomes available
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.