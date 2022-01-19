WESTFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) – 12 people are without a home after a fire broke out on Union Avenue in Westfield Wednesday night.
Westfield Fire Chief Seth Ellis told Western Mass News that they responded just before 8 p.m. Wednesday.
"Initial units on scene, we observed smoke while we were in route and smoke coming out of the ease on arrival," Chief Ellis told us.
Thankfully, everyone was able to get out alright and no one was injured.
The Red Cross is on scene assisting.
As of right now, there is no word on any cause.
