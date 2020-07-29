PELHAM, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Emergency crews responded Wednesday morning to a two-car crash along Route 202, near the Belchertown line, in Pelham.
Pelham Police told Western Mass News that a woman and her two young children were in one of the vehicles.
The kids were stuck in the back seat, but police said car seats and airbags prevented injuries.
Speed is believed to be a factor in the crash, which is still under investigation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.