SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) – Crews responded to a 2-car crash on Pine Street in Springfield Tuesday afternoon.
A spokesperson for the Springfield Fire Department told Western Mass News that they arrived on scene around 5:30 p.m.
One person was rescued and taken to the hospital for non-life threatening injuries.
The cause of the crash has not yet been released.
