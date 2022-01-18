One person was rescued and taken to the hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) – Crews responded to a 2-car crash on Pine Street in Springfield Tuesday afternoon.

A spokesperson for the Springfield Fire Department told Western Mass News that they arrived on scene around 5:30 p.m.

One person was rescued and taken to the hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

The cause of the crash has not yet been released.

