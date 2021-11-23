LONGMEADOW, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Crews from multiple fire departments are working to put out a three-alarm fire in Longmeadow Tuesday morning.
According to Longmeadow Fire officials, the fire is taking place at the Armata's Plaza.
Western Mass News first received reports of a fire at the Maple Center Shopping Center around 6:30 a.m. While en route, our crews spotted thick black smoke from over a mile away.
In a video sent to our newsroom, you could see heavy flames coming from the strip mall which is located on Shaker Road at the corner of Maple Road.
The Longmeadow Fire Department is asking the public to avoid the area until further notice.
No word on any injuries at this time.
This is a breaking news story. Stay with Western Mass News for the latest updates on-air and online.
