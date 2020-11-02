RUSSELL, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Emergency crews are responding to a fire at a Russell mill that had suffered a fire earlier this year.
Officials with the State Police barracks in Russell said Monday that the mill along Valley View Avenue is on fire again.
The mill was the site of a suspicious fire in June which was investigated by local and state authorities.
We have also confirmed that members of the Huntington Fire Department are also on the way.
Western Mass News will continue to follow this story and will have more information as it becomes available.
