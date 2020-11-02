RUSSELL, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Emergency crews are responding to a fire at a Russell mill that had suffered a fire earlier this year.

Officials with the State Police barracks in Russell said Monday that the mill along Valley View Avenue is on fire again. 

The mill was the site of a suspicious fire in June which was investigated by local and state authorities.

We have also confirmed that members of the Huntington Fire Department are also on the way.

Western Mass News will continue to follow this story and will have more information as it becomes available.

Stay up-to-date with the latest news and weather.  Download the Western Mass News App

You can now get the latest Western Mass News headlines on Alexa.  Click here to activate the skill.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel

Copyright 2020 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation).  All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.