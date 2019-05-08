SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Emergency crews are responding to a reported gas leak in Springfield.
Dennis Leger, executive aide to Springfield's fire commissioner, said that construction crews digging in the road in the area of 110 Orchard Street hit a gas pipe and broke it.
Both Leger and Columbia Gas spokesperson Aimee Henderson classified the leak as a "low pressure" gas leak.
No evacuations have been ordered.
Crews from Columbia Gas are on-site assessing the situation.
Western Mass News will continue to follow this story and will have more information as it becomes available.
