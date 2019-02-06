SOUTHWICK, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A water main break could cause some traffic issues in Southwick.
Southwick Police said that the town's water department has notified them that the break is in the area of 48 North Longyard Road.
"This break has just occurred and the situation is still being evaluated. The break appears to be significant in nature and repairs will begin as soon possible," police explained.
If your travels take you to North Longyard Road, police are asking you to seek alternoute routes.
As of 12:30 p.m., the road remains open, but it may need to be closed for repairs to be made.
Western Mass News will continue to follow this story and will have more information as it becomes available.
