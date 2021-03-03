CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHN) -- The search continues for 11-year-old Aiden Blanchard of Chicopee, who went missing last month.

Multiple agencies – including Chicopee Police, Chicopee Fire, and Mass. State Police - are helping out in the search at the Marian Boat Ramp in Chicopee.

Crews are searching the Chicopee and Connecticut Rivers by boat. There are also dive teams assisting in the search.

Mass. State Police also has a helicopter in the air as well.

Police said that Blanchard went missing in early February in the Willimansett area, near Old Field Road in Chicopee.

Anyone with information on Blanchard’s whereabouts is asked to call the Chicopee Police Department.

Western Mass News will continue to follow this story and bring you the very latest as it becomes available.