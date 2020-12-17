SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- As snow continued to fall for well over 12 hours Wednesday night into Thursday, crews at the Department of Public Works in Springfield were not only busy on the roadways, but they were also busy repairing plows.
This is the place where misfit plows are brought back for fixing and then sent right back to battle the snow.
“Trucks could be coming in one after another with broken plows, broken hydraulic lines, mirrors...Wipers are another big item,” said Darren Chiarizio, assistant fleet manager with Springfield DPW.
Chiarizio showed Western Mass News just one of the plows that had been damaged in Thursday morning’s conditions.
“Unfortunately, this one took too good of a hit here and I don’t think it’s going to be serviceable,” Chiarizio noted.
Officials told Western Mass News that a plow can cost roughly $3,000, but the bigger trucks are upwards of $10,000.
“Accidents are inevitable and things are going to break. Snow is pretty rough, especially on equipment. A lot of times, you can’t see the curb line, you can’t see manholes because they’re buried, so damage is going to happen. Here, we try to fix anything and everything to get it back out on the road,” Chiarizio explained.
In his over 30 years of experience, Chiarizio said it doesn’t matter if it’s an inch or a foot of snow, their job is to be ready for repairs.
“Before the storm, we try to get all the trucks ready, hooked up all the plows, make sure everything‘s working. As soon as the snow flies. it’s all hands on deck. We don’t go home until the plows are home,” Chiarizio said.
Until their job is done, Chiarizio added, “Get the plow guys a break…They’re only doing their job. You can blame Mother Nature.”
