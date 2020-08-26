SOUTHWICK/SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Crews are already preparing for possible severe weather threats tomorrow in parts of western Mass. This preparation is due to the aftermath of Tropical Storm Isaias is still fresh for people in the hardest-hit areas from the storm.
Eversource said crews are standing by to make sure they can respond quickly to any damage that may happen tomorrow.
"Any major storm we’re going to be concerned about," said Southwick Michael Ruscio.
It's been just over three weeks since Tropical Storm Isaias barreled through western Mass. tearing down trees, wires, and knocking some peoples' lights out for days.
"You could not get up summer drive it was impossible," he said.
On Thursday, severe weather may be coming through western Mass, possibly bringing strong winds, something all too familiar to residents in the hardest-hit areas from Isaias, like Ruscio.
His street in Southwick was heavily damaged just a few weeks ago, crushed cars, severed power lines, and toppled trees blocking the road.
"We learn every time like the storm nine years ago and this past one. Town wise, I think they did a good job, including our police force and fire department and the DPW," he explained.
Bill Gelinas, electric service manager for Eversource told Western Mass News that crews have not stopped working since Isaias left its mark on the area.
"We’ve had our arborist, our line cruise, and our tree crews out there patrolling," he said. "We’ve had helicopter flights that patrol over 700 miles of lines identify hotspots in trouble areas, but we need to remove trees from."
He said ahead of Thursday's predicted weather crews are on standby throughout western Mass.
"We’re already securing additional crews, including tree crews additional contractors, and we’re making sure our crews have the resources they need to respond tomorrow, in case we do have damage on our system," Gelinas said.
Ruscio said there's strength in numbers when it comes to dealing with severe weather.
"We already try to do what we can, which is to help each other. This is a great neighborhood. So we all kind of look out for each other in that way, especially when the chips are down." Ruscio said.
Eversource said you can report damage and outages through their mobile app.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.