HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- In the city of Holyoke, drivers who didn't heed their most parking ban are waking up to the unpleasant sound of the tow truck.
At Hampshire Towing, more than 20 cars have already been impounded.
The city has a reverse parking ban in effect and what that means is that all the cars in the city are banned from parking on the even side of the street so that crews can remove the snow piles.
We spoke with a representative from Hampshire Towing who told us that they have been out all morning.
When Western Mass News was driving around the streets, we saw cars parked on both sides of the street on a lot of different roads including High Street and White Street.
However, Hampshire Towing representatives said that this parking ban is nothing compared to cars they’ve had to tow in the past. They told us in the recent past, there was a night where they had to tow 100 cars and that every driver they had on-staff was out on the streets.
The reverse parking ban in Holyoke is in effect until 3 p.m. this afternoon.
