ANDOVER, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Parts of the Merrimack Valley continue to recover from gas explosions earlier this month.
The town of Andover says this weekend, plumbers, electricians, and other crews are working to install new gas appliances to homeowners.
That includes boilers, furnaces, and stoves.
The town says the restoration process is expected to go through November and they are also offering a loan program to small businesses that were impacted by the gas explosions.
The $1,000,000 program offers emergency loans to businesses with no payments or interest for the first six months.
The program will become available tomorrow.
