Long before today’s torrential rains, a washout on a Forest Park roadside led to significant erosion and damage.
Now, the city of Springfield has plans to reconstruct a compromised slope on Dickinson Street before they say it's too late.
The roadside is stabilized for now, but public works crews told Western Mass News that they plan to begin the project in just a couple of days.
"The road and the sidewalk was caving in," said Springfield City Council President Orlando Ramos.
Orange barrels and concrete barriers line a section of Dickinson Street. A roadside crumbles, leaving the entire shoulder damaged.
"This is an emergency situation that no one could predict, so we had to make sure that we act swiftly," Ramos noted.
The area is now stabilized, but in desperate need of repair.
The Department of Public Works turned to the Springfield City Council for emergency funding.
"We try to do our best to use Chapter 90 money and try to use the funds that we have to ensure that the roads and the sidewalks in the city of springfield are safe," Ramos added.
The project got the green light for the nearly $700,000 project.
"I was hoping we could use a different funding mechanism for the project, but because of the emergency nature of the project, we just had to get it done period," Ramos explained.
Because of the emergency nature of the project, contractors are expected to be complete in just two to three weeks.
The Department of Public Works told Western Mass News that they will seek clearance from the conservation commission Tuesday night.
The next step is to give a contractor notice to proceed.
"We do our best to ensure that the cities and sidewalks are safe for pedestrian traffic and vehicular traffic and so when things like this happen, we want to do make sure that we act swiftly and that we act appropriately," Ramos said.
