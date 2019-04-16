Crews work quickly to douse basement fire at Springfield home.

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Firefighters worked quickly to locate and extinguish a fire that broke out in the basement of a home on Dawes Street Tuesday night.
Dennis Leger, aide to Springfield Fire Commissioner Bernard Calvi, tells us that crews were called to 47-49 Dawes Street around 7:50 p.m. for a report of a fire at a home.
When firefighters arrived on scene, a light haze was emitting from the basement of the residence.
Crews worked quickly to locate the, what was described as, small fire and extinguish it.
The home sustained less than $5,000 in damages, and no injuries were reported.
The Springfield Arson and Bomb Squad determined that the fire was caused by the improper disposal of smoking materials.
