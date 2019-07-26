SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Officials say an electrical malfunction is the reason why a vehicle went up in flames Friday evening.
According to Capt. Brian Tetreault of the Springfield Arson and Bomb Squad, firefighters were called to 300 Birnie Avenue, just after 7:00 p.m., for a report of a vehicle fire.
Crews arrived to find that a 2001 Saab 95 was on up on the sidewalk after catching fire.
Firefighters worked fast to douse the flames and an estimated cost of damages has not yet been released.
Thankfully, no injuries were reported.
Upon further investigation, the Springfield Arson and Bomb Squad determined that the fire started after a mechanical failure occurred while the operator was getting off an unspecified exit on I-91 South.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.