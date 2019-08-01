Crews work quickly to douse car fire on Gatewood Rd. in Springfield.

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Crews worked quickly to douse a car that caught fire in the area of Gatewood Road in Springfield Thursday evening.
According to Capt. Brian Tetreault of the Springfield Arson and Bomb Squad, a 2006 Nissan Murano was traveling in the area of Gatewood Road around 6:45 p.m. when the driver observed smoke coming from his vehicle.
He quickly pulled off to the side of the road on Gatewood Road and immediately called 911.
Firefighters rushed to the scene and were able to quickly douse the fire that had originated in the engine compartment of the Murano.
Thankfully, no injuries were reported.
An estimated cost of damages has not been released yet.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation by the Springfield Arson and Bomb Squad.
