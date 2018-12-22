Crews work quickly to douse early-morning kitchen fire on Dartmouth St. in Holyoke.

(courtesy Holyoke Fire Department)

 Andrew Masse

HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Holyoke Fire officials responded to a house fire early Saturday morning.

Captain Kevin Cavagnac of the Holyoke Fire Department tells us they received the call from a neighbor around 8:30, reporting a fire at 151 Dartmouth Street.

Three fire engines, as well as a ladder truck and the Deputy Fire Chief, responded to the call.

When officials arrived on scene, they observed flames and smoke emitting from a window on the first floor of a two and a half story house.

It was later determined that the fire originated from the kitchen, and crews were able to stop the flames from spreading to the rest of the house.

Thankfully, no one was inside when the fire occurred, due to the fact that the house was being remodeled.

The house sustained smoke and water damage to most of the first floor, and the cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Officials have not released a financial estimate on the damages.

This story is developing, and we will provide you with the latest update as soon as more information becomes available.

