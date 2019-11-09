Crews work quickly to douse fire at Pittsfield apartment building.

PITTSFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Fire officials have determined the cause of a fire that broke out at an apartment building Saturday night.
According to Pittsfield Deputy Fire Chief Daniel Garner, crews were called to 160/162 First Street around 10:20 Saturday night for a report of a structure fire.
Arriving firefighters encountered moderate smoke emitting from the first floor of the apartment building and had located a small fire on the second floor.
First Street was blocked to through traffic as crews worked to extinguish the flames, but was reopened just after 11:00.
We're told that a total of eight people were inside the building when the fire broke out and firefighters were able to get all of the occupants out safely.
Once everyone was out, crews were able to not only prevent the flames from spreading to any other part of the building, but were able to quickly knock down the fire.
The building sustained a minor amount of damage.
All eight occupants were allowed back inside once the building had been properly ventilated.
Upon further investigation, it was determined that the improper disposal of smoking materials was what sparked the fire.
