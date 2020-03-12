WESTFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Late this afternoon, smoke from a fire in Westfield could be seen from miles away.
It was determined that an RV was destroyed after bursting into flames, with remains scattered about the driveway.
Western Mass News has obtained video of the fire right after it started around 4:15 this afternoon.
The flames damaged the shed and a window of the home.
The RV owner tells us he was just trying to charge up his RV and he was inside of it when everything happened.
"I was just charging the battery on the RV trying to get it started. I didn't turn the ignition. I didn't turn anything and the battery was just charging for almost an hour and it just sparked out and lit up," Westfield resident Adam Sullivan tells us.
Westfield firefighters quickly worked to put out the flames.
Fortunately, no one was seriously injured.
