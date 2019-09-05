Crews work quickly to douse fire that broke out at Springfield home.

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Crews worked quickly to douse a fire that broke out in the basement of a home on St. James Avenue.
Capt. Brian Tetreault of the Springfield Arson and Bomb Squad tells us that firefighters were called to 90 St. James Avenue just after 9:00 Thursday night, where they found that a dryer in the basement of the home had caught fire.
Two adults and two children were home when the fire broke out and were able to escape the home safely.
Thankfully, no injuries were reported, and crews were able to quickly contain and douse the flames.
We're told that the four individuals that were inside the home when the fire broke out were allowed back inside their home later that night.
The Springfield Arson and Bomb Squad determined that the fire sparked when the dryer overheated.
Capt. Tetreault adds that an excessive buildup of lint is what caused the dryer to overheat.
