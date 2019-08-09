Crews work quickly to douse garage fire at Springfield residence.

(courtesy Springfield Fire Department)

 Andrew Masse

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Springfield officials say an electrical malfunction is what sparked a fire at a garage on Kirk Drive Thursday night.

According to Capt. Brian Tetreault of the Springfield Arson and Bomb Squad, firefighters were called to 20 Kirk Drive around 7:40 p.m., where they located and quickly doused a fire that broke in the back of a garage.

Thankfully, no injuries were reported.

Capt. Tetreault adds that the garage sustained approximately $15,000 in damages.

The Springfield Arson and Bomb Squad determined that an electrical malfunction is what sparked the fire.

