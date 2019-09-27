Crews work quickly to douse kitchen fire at Holyoke home.

HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Firefighters worked quickly to douse a fire that broke in a kitchen of a home on Beacon Avenue Friday afternoon.
According to Capt. Kevin Cavagnac of the Holyoke Fire Department, around 3:00 p.m., firefighters and police officers were called to a report of a kitchen fire inside an apartment on the second floor of a two-family house at 78 Beacon Avenue.
Crews arrived to find a reasonably sized amount of smoke emitting from the windows on the second floor.
One person was home when the fire broke out, and was alerted by a working a smoke detector inside the apartment.
We're told that the resident was able to escape the home safely.
Once inside, firefighters were able to locate and contain the fire, which had broken out inside a kitchen on the second floor.
Crews worked quickly to douse the flames and Capt. Cavagnac says that no injuries were reported.
The apartment sustained light smoke damage.
Capt. Cavagnac adds that those occupants that live at the 78 Beacon Avenue residence were allowed back inside once fire officials deemed the home was safe to reenter.
Upon further investigation, Holyoke Fire officials were able to determine that unattended cooking was what sparked the fire.
The Holyoke Fire Department Fire Prevention Bureau is urging residents to "stand by your pan" and to never walk away from food that is cooking on a stove.
