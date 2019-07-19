Crews work quickly to douse kitchen fire at Springfield apartment.

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Firefighters worked quickly to douse a fire that broke out an apartment building on Chestnut Street Friday night.
Capt. Brian Tetreault of the Springfield Arson and Bomb Squad tells us that crews responded to a report of a kitchen fire at a high rise apartment at 10 Chestnut Street just before 8:30 p.m.
Upon arrival, firefighters immediately evacuated the apartment building before heading up to the seventh floor, where they located and quickly doused a fire that broke out in the kitchen of one of the apartments.
Thankfully, no injuries were reported and no residents were displaced.
Capt. Tetreault adds that the apartment sustained approximately $5,000 in damages.
The Springfield Arson and Bomb Squad determined that unattended cooking is what sparked the flames.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.