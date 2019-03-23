SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Fire officials say that unattended cooking is the reason why an apartment nearly went up in flames Saturday evening.
Dennis Leger, aide to Springfield Fire Commissioner Bernard Calvi, tells us that firefighters were called to 35 Willow Street just before 6:30 Saturday evening for a report of a fire.
Crews arrived on scene, and located a fire in the kitchen of apartment 104.
Luckily, the building's sprinkler system sounded, and was able to contain the flames until firefighters arrived.
Leger added that the apartment sustained less than $10,000 in damages.
Thankfully, no one was injured.
The Springfield Arson and Bomb Squad stated that the cause of the fire was from a meal that was being cooked in the kitchen and was left unattended.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.