SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Officials worked quickly to put out a fire that broke out at a Springfield home Thursday afternoon.
Capt. Brian Tetreault of the Springfield Arson and Squad tells us that crews were called to 217 Jamaica Street for a report of a structure fire.
Firefighters arrived on scene and were able to locate and quickly douse a fire located in the kitchen of the Jamaica Street residence.
Thankfully, no injuries were reported.
Capt. Tetreault adds that the fire caused less than $5,000 in damages.
The Springfield Arson and Bomb Squad determined the cause of the fire to be unattended cooking.
