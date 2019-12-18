Crews work quickly to douse porch fire at multi-family home in Holyoke.

HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Officials say the improper disposal of smoking materials was what sparked a porch fire Wednesday night.
According to Holyoke Fire Capt. Kevin Cavagnac, crews responded to a multi-family home at 295 Beech Street around 7:30 p.m. after receiving several 911 calls saying that a fire had broken out on the exterior of a building.
Arriving firefighters located flames that were emitting from an exterior wooden porch on the third floor of a multi-family home and acted quickly to contain and douse the flames.
We're told that all of the occupants made it out of the residence safely.
No injuries were reported.
Crews were forced to open the wall to ensure that the flames did not spread to the interior of the home.
Capt. Cavagnac says that all of the occupants will be allowed back inside their residence later tonight.
An estimated cost of damages has not been released yet.
Upon further investigation, it was determined that the improper disposal of smoking materials was what sparked the fire.
