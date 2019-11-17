Crews work quickly to douse porch fire at Springfield home.

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Officials worked quickly to extinguish a fire that broke out at a home in Springfield Sunday evening.
According to Capt. Brian Tetreault of the Springfield Arson and Bomb Squad, around 6:00 p.m., crews responded to 99 Melha Avenue for a report of a structure fire.
Arriving firefighters were able to locate and quickly douse a fire on the second floor porch.
Thankfully, no injuries were reported.
Capt. Tetreault says that the home sustained approximately $5,000 in damages.
The Springfield Arson and Bomb Squad determined that the improper disposal of smoking materials was what sparked the fire.
