Crews work quickly to douse propane tank fire at Springfield home.

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Officials worked quickly to douse a propane tank that caught fire at a Springfield residence.
Capt. Tetreault of the Springfield Arson and Bomb Squad says that firefighters were called to 24 Oxford Street around 9:20 p.m. where they located a propane tank in the back of the residence that had failed and had caught fire.
When crews arrived, they observed that the fire had spread to a nearby fence, a lawn chair, and other patio furniture.
Firefighters acted fast, shutting the propane tank off and containing and quickly dousing the flames to prevent any further damage.
No injuries were reported.
Officials have not yet released an estimated cost of damages.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation by the Springfield Arson and Bomb Squad
