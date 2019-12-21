Crews work quickly to douse truck fire in Northampton.

NORTHAMPTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Officials are still looking into what sparked a vehicle fire Friday afternoon.
According to Northampton Police Chief Jodi Kasper, officers and firefighters responded to 35 Fruit Street around 3:10 p.m., where they located a Chevy truck that was fully engulfed in flames.
Crews worked quickly to extinguish the flames and thankfully, no injuries were reported.
The registered owner of the truck told officers that he was working on his truck and had attempted to start it.
That's when he says the fire broke out.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation by the Northampton Fire Department.
