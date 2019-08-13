Crews work to mend water main break on Charlton Rd. in Sturbridge.

STURBRIDGE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Sturbridge officials were on scene for several hours working to mend a water main break.
According to the Sturbridge Police Department, officers, along with members from the Sturbridge Water Department, were called to the area of 200 Charlton Road around 10:30 a.m. to repair the main.
The town's Water Department was forced to shut off the water to all homes and businesses that ran down Hall Road (Rt. 131) to the Charlton town line.
Officials restored water to those impacted businesses and residences around 6:30 p.m.
Further details surrounding the incident have not yet been made available.
