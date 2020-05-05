WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- There was a heavy police presence in a West Springfield neighborhood today.
When our crew arrived on-scene this morning around 10:30 a.m. we could see police and fire crews along Robinson Road, working around a nearby home.
West Springfield Police report that there was no immediate threat to residents along the street.
They said they are working with the State Police Fire & Explosion Investigation Unit at the home which is located at 30 Robinson Rd.
According to police, officers responded to the residence at the request of the homeowner "...to remove a collection of firearms for safe keeping," West Springfield police posted to their Facebook page around 12:35 p.m. Tuesday.
They say when they entered the basement of the home they found some 'suspicious' items.
"...Officers located a suspicious old military device and ammunition that they were not familiar with and not equipped to handle."
So State Police were called in to assistance and are now handling the investigation.
No injuries have been reported.
At this time, further details about the situation have not been released.
Western Mass News will have more information as it becomes available.
