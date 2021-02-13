NORTHAMPTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The Northampton Department of Public Works is on scene now after receiving reports of a large water main break on North King Street.
The Northampton Police Department told Western Mass News the break occurred on Saturday evening in the area of the North King Animal Clinic.
Officials added that two lanes of traffic on the street are open at reduced speed while near the construction zone.
DPW told us they have located the break and are working to restore water in the area as quickly as possible.
Western Mass News is continuing to follow this story, and we’ll have further information as more details come into the newsroom.
