WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- It was an unusual sight to see in West Springfield after three yaks were spotted on the loose.
Those yaks have been captured and now, police and the owners are working to bring them back to the farm from which they escaped.
The animals had been seen roaming around Bear Hole Reservoir after breaking free from that farm.
A post by West Springfield Animal Control on Facebook within approximately the last hour indicated the three yaks have been contained.
Police, along with the owners of the farm, are trying to safely bring them back to the alpaca farm that they lived on.
Western Mass News spoke with Animal Control, who said they are waiting on a transport trailer for them.
Western Mass News is continuing to follow this story and we’ll have further information as more details come into the newsroom.
