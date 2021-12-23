PALMER, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Crews are working to clean up a fuel spill on the Mass Pike in Palmer Thursday morning.
According to the Palmer Fire Department, a tractor trailer struck a guardrail at mile marker 69.6 westbound causing the spill of an estimated 110 gallons.
They add that the fast line is closed and the Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection is on scene assisting.
No word on how long the cleanup is expected to take.
This is a breaking news story. Stay with Western Mass News for the latest updates on-air and online.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.